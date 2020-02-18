Disney+ just released a new selection of photos from Star Wars: The Clone Wars season seven episode one. The subscription streaming service also released a special clip from “The Bad Batch” which airs on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Season seven will be the critically acclaimed animated series’ final season.

The 12 episode seventh season features the voices of Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian) serves as director and executive producer.

The Plot:

“It’s the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army’s every move. As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories in ‘The Bad Batch.'”