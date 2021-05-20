‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is Brewing Up a 2022 Premiere on Disney+

The Sanderson Sisters are getting back together for the much-anticipated, long-awaited sequel to 1993’s Hocus Pocus. Bette Midler’s returning as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker’s back as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy is reprising her role as Mary in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the live-action comedy that continues to be incredibly popular among viewers of all ages.

Disney+ confirmed Anne Fletcher is on board to direct the sequel which is expected to premiere in 2022. Fletcher’s targeting a fall start of production after taking over for Adam Shankman who was forced to exit the project because of a scheduling conflict. Shankman’s keeping busy directing the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, but will remain part of Hocus Pocus 2 as an executive producer.

Ralph Winter and David Kirschner are also executive producing, with Lynn Harris producing.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica, and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” said executive producer Adam Shankman. “I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights.”

Ann Fletcher’s directing credits include Step Up, 27 Dresses, Hot Pursuit, and The Proposal.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” says director Anne Fletcher. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Disney+ issued the following brief synopsis of the witchy sequel:

“In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”







