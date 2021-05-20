Amazon Prime Video’s snagged the film adaptation of the critically acclaimed musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and has set a September 17, 2021 premiere date exclusively on the streaming service. The musical was originally set for a theatrical release in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has quickly become one of the most beloved musicals of recent years,” stated Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Jamie’s story is one that resonates across all generations – it’s about unconditional love and we know our global audiences will fall in love with Jamie as he overcomes adversity to truly find his authentic self. We are so thrilled to share this joyful and inspirational story with the world.”

The original musical premiered at the Crucible Theatre followed by a run at London’s Apollo Theatre. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie earned five Olivier Award nominations and was named Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards. And the musical’s star, John McCrea, earned the Best Musical Performer award.

The film adaptation stars Max Harwood in the title role. The cast also includes Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant.

The musical’s original director Jonathan Butterell helms the adaptation, with screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae and songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton, and Arnon Milchan produce. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma, and Jes Wilkins executive produce.

“I am thrilled that our film – the story of taking your place in the world with joy, pride and acceptance – will be winging its way across the world with the Amazon Family. Let’s come together to celebrate the glorious and fabulous uniqueness of each and every one of us,” said director Jonathan Butterell.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade.

In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.







