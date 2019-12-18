Horror Movies Opening in 2020: Plot Details and Release Dates

Preview of 2020’s crop of horror movies, complete with plot details (when available), release dates, and cast lists. Listed in alphabetical order, not chronologically.

A Quiet Place Part II – March 20, 2020

Starring Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou

The Plot: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Simmonds, Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Antebellum – April 24, 2020

Starring Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone

The Plot: Successful author Veronica Henley (Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

Antlers – April 17, 2020

Starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan

The Plot: In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Army of the Dead – Winter 2020

Starring Dave Bautista, Hiroyuki Sanada, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Chris D’Elia, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, and Rich Cetrone

The Plot: Zack Snyder’s return to zombie films picks up six years following a zombie plague devastated Las Vegas.

Brahms: The Boy II – February 21, 2020

Starring Katie Holmes and Owain Yeoman

The Plot: Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into the estate, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Candyman – June 12, 2020

Starring Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo, and Teyonah Parris

The Plot: The new film returns to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – September 11, 2020

Starring Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard

The Plot: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

The Empty Man – August 7, 2020

Starring James Badge Dale, Samantha Logan, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney, and Marin Ireland

The Plot: Disney/Fox have not released an official synopsis.

Escape Room 2 – August 14, 2020

Starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Holland Roden, Indya Moore , Thomas Cocquerel, and Carlito Olivero

The Plot: The original Escape Room was a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die.

Fantasy Island – February 14, 2020

Starring Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker

The Plot: In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Fear Street – TBD 2020

Starring Gillian Jacobs, Ryan Simpkins, Sadie Sink, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jeremy Ford, Kiana Madeira, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, and Olivia Welch

The Plot: In 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discover that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random, and that they may be the next victims. (courtesy of Bloody Disgusting)

Gretel & Hansel – January 31, 2020

Starring Sophia Lillies, Sammy Leakey, Charles Babalola, and Jessica De Gouw

The Plot: A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl (Lillis) leads her little brother (Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

The Grudge – January 3, 2020

Starring Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver

The Plot: A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.

Halloween Kills – October 16, 2020

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Anthony Michael Hall

The Plot: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over.

The Invisible Man – February 28, 2020

Starring Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen

The Plot: What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Dyer), their childhood friend (Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Reid).

But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Last Night in Soho – September 25, 2020

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, and Matt Smith

The Plot: Unknown

Malignant – August 14, 2020

Starring Jake Abel, Michole Briana White, Annabelle Wallis, and Maddie Hasson

The Plot: Unknown

The New Mutants – April 3, 2020

Starring Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, and Blu Hunt

The Plot: The story of the New Mutants, a team of mutant heroes comprised of the first graduates from Charles Xavier’s school.

The Organ Donor (Saw 9) – May 15, 2020

Starring Chris Rock, Samuel L Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols

The Plot: Chris Rock stars as a detective investigating grisly murders.

Run – January 24, 2020

Starring Sarah Paulson and Pat Healy

The Plot: Paulson plays a mother who raises her teenage daughter in isolation, only to see her life begin to unravel as she discovers her mother’s sinister secret. (courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter)

The Turning – January 24, 2020

Starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson

The Plot: For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. Next January, DreamWorks Pictures’ The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.

Underwater – January 10, 2020

Starring Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, and Gunner Wright

The Plot: 7 miles below the ocean’s surface something has awakened. The film follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.







