Comic Book Movies of 2020: Release Dates, Plot Details, and Cast Lists

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) – February 7, 2020

The Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor

Directed By: Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs)

The Plot: You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

The New Mutants – April 3, 2020

The Cast: Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, and Blu Hunt

Directed By: Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars)

The Plot: The story of the New Mutants, a team of mutant heroes comprised of the first graduates from Charles Xavier’s school.

Black Widow – May 1, 2020

The Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and O-T Fagbenle

Directed By: Cate Shortland (SMILF, Lore)

The Plot: Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow in Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow — the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wonder Woman 1984 – June 5, 2020

The Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen

Directed By: Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Monster)

The Plot: Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Morbius – July 31, 2020

The Cast: Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, and Matt Smith

Directed By: Daniel Espinosa (Child 44, Safe House)

The Plot: Unknown, however Jared Leto tweeted, “Because no one else will walk this path…this place of shadows, where we do what must be done, no matter the cost.”

Venom 2 – Oct. 2, 2020

The Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, and Stephen Graham

Directed By: Andy Serkis (Mowgli, Breathe)

The Plot: Unknown other than it’s a sequel to 2018’s Venom.

Eternals – November 6, 2020

The Cast: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee

Directed By: Chloe Zhao (The Rider, Songs My Brothers Taught Me)

The Plot: Official description not confirmed.







