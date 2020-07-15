Justin Timberlake’s ‘Palmer’ Snagged by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has picked up Palmer starring Justin Timberlake as a former standout college football player. The official acquisition announcement did not include an expected premiere date for the drama directed by Fisher Stevens (Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds).

In addition to Timberlake, the cast includes Juno Temple (Dirty John), Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska), Alisha Wainright (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), and newcomer Ryder Allen.

The SK Global, Rhea Films, and Nadler No GMO Popcorn Co. production was produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler, and Oscar winner Charles B. Wessler. Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O’Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and Bruce Toll served as executive producers.

Palmer is the newest addition to Apple TV+’s expanding roster of original films that includes Sundance US Grand Jury Prize Award-winning documentary Boys State; Emancipation starring Will Smith; Killers of the Flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; and Snow Blind with Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain).

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

“Written by Cheryl Guerriero, Palmer follows a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.”







