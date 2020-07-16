Roadside Attractions has released a lengthy trailer for the dramatic film, Words on Bathroom Walls, based on the book by Julia Walton. The three-minute trailer, which seems to give a lot of the plot away, introduces the romantic relationship between a guy with schizophrenia and a girl who likes to speak her mind.

Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell lead a cast that includes Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, Molly Parker, and Walton Goggins.

Thor Freudenthal (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) directed and Nick Navela adapted Walton’s book for the screen. Roadside Attractions is planning a summer 2020 release.

The Plot:

Words on Bathroom Walls tells the story of Adam (Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult – a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school.

Living in constant fear of being exposed, Adam finds a soulful, comforting connection in Maya (Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With the love and support of his newfound romance and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.