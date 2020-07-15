‘The Dog House: UK’ Trailer Features Adorable Dogs

Prepare to shed happy tears with the arrival of The Dog House: UK‘s trailer. The new HBO Max unscripted series shares stories of dogs searching for their forever homes with the help of the staff of a British rescue center.

HBO Max will release all eight episodes of the first season on July 23, 2020.

The Plot:

Finding forever homes for rejected dogs isn’t easy – but that’s exactly what the staff of Wood Green do every day. Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, The Dog House: UK captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog “dating” experience.

Each episode introduces tearful tales of abandoned dogs, while also touching on relatable backstories of families, couples, and singletons all hoping their lives will be changed by a new four-legged friend. It’s up to the center’s dedicated staff to match pet with potential new owner – and to arrange an all-important first date that will determine if the adorable pups and hopeful humans have that fated connection.