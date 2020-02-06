The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong to Host I Can See Your Voice New Series

Ken Jeong will be filling his downtime when he’s not working on The Masked Singer by hosting and executive producing I Can See Your Voice. The unscripted series, described as a “music guessing game,” will air in late 2020 on Fox.

The series is based on the South Korean format and is being produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay and Craig Plestis are also on board as executive producers.

“Just like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is a distinctive format that makes for a big, bold creative swing. And with Ken leading the charge as host, it’s going to be another crazy ride for viewers,” stated Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “I Can See Your Voice provides us with another show as we continue to build out FOX Alternative Entertainment’s production slate.”

“As the smartest judge on The Masked Singer, I am excited to be the host of I Can See Your Voice. I truly love working with Rob Wade, Craig Plestis and everyone at FOX Alternative, and I know EXACTLY what the next big FOX hit will be!” said Ken Jeong.

Details on I Can See Your Voice, Courtesy of Fox:

Each week on the show, one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. Helping the contestant navigate through rounds of lip sync challenges, hilarious hidden clues and true-or-false evidence will be a panel of celebrity comedians/experts and a musical superstar. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.







