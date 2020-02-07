Station 19 Season 3 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “House Where Nobody Lives”

Season three of ABC’s Station 19 continues with episode four, “House Where Nobody Lives.” Episode four was directed by Oliver Bokelberg from a script by Meghann Plunkett and will air on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Pat Healy guest stars as Lieutenant Albert Dixon and Rigo Sanchez guests as Rigo Vasquez.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

“House Where Nobody Lives” Plot – Ben and Jack mollify a group of homeless foster and biological siblings so they can help save a life, triggering memories from Jack’s past. Meanwhile, Maya pushes the team too hard and struggles to bring them together; and Pruitt threatens to take drastic action when refused a request.







