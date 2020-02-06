This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “A Hell of a Week: Part 3”

NBC’s This Is Us turns the spotlight on Kate with “A Hell of a Week: Part 3.” Season four episode 13 is set to air on February 11, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

This Is Us‘ huge ensemble cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, and Justin Hartley as Kevin. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth Pearson, Chris Sullivan is Toby Damon, and Jon Huertas is Miguel Rivas. Griffin Dunne returns as Jack’s brother, Nicky.

“A HELL OF A WEEK: PART THREE” Plot – Kate finds strength in unexpected places.







Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

From the writer and directors of Crazy, Stupid, Love. comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.”