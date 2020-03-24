Love is Blind and The Circle Earn Season 2 and Season 3 Renewals

Netflix officially confirmed Love is Blind and The Circle will be back for second and third seasons, and Rhythm + Flow will return for season two. The renewal orders were announced by on March 24, 2020 along with details on the shows’ upcoming seasons.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” stated Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

In addition, Netflix says they’ve ordered a new show from Marie Kondo, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo. That new series and the three just-renewed shows’ second seasons will premiere in 2021.

Rhythm + Flow – Season 2

Let the games begin! Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris return, looking for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series Rhythm + Flow. The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up. Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.

The Circle – Seasons 2 and 3

Season one challenged contestants to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in this modern social experiment competition. Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100K prize — but new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons. In a game where anyone can be anyone, who will be the next winner? Casting is open at TheCircleCasting.com.

Is Love Blind? Season one’s emotional roller coaster proved it can be for some, but hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey (obviously) will ask the question again as new singles prepare to enter the pods for the dating experiment. Season two is currently casting in Chicago with season three to follow.

In 2019, Marie Kondo’s method of tidying up changed the way the world viewed organization. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town for Marie Kondo’s new joy-sparking mission!







