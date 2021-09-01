Netflix’s official trailer for The Circle season three reveals new twists and shares a little peek into who’s being real and who’s a catfish. The upcoming season also just debuted an official poster featuring the eight contestants vying for the $100k prize.

The first four season three episodes will premiere on September 8, 2021 followed by the release of episodes five through eight on September 15th. Episodes nine through 12 debut on September 22nd. The season finale will premiere on September 29th.

The new season stars Ruksana from New Jersey, Nick from Seattle, Calvin from Miami, and Michelle from South Carolina. Kai comes from Nashville, Daniel’s from Florida, Ava & Chanel hail from Los Angeles, and Matthew calls Long Island home. Michelle Buteau returns to guide the series as host.

The Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group production is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith, Sarah Fay, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Netflix provided this synopsis of the reality competition series’ third season:

“The Circle is back and season 3 promises more twists and surprises in store. A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?”