‘ACM Awards’ Taps Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton as Hosts

15-time Academy of Country Music Awards winner Keith Urban will be teaming up with New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton to host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards. This year’s awards show will air live on CBS from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe on Sunday, April 18, 2021 beginning at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” said Urban. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light.”

Urban will be hosting for his second time while Guyton will be a first-time host. Urban and Guyton performed Guyton’s “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” during last year’s broadcast.

“Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him,” stated Guyton. “As I’ve said before ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

“Following Mickey’s groundbreaking and emotional performance featuring Keith Urban at last September’s ACM Awards, the producers knew that they would make a perfect hosting duo,” said ACM, dcp and CBS in a joint statement. “Since then, Mickey had a stratospheric rise and Keith has continued to top the charts. They will make a dynamic pairing that captures the warmth, humor, and comfort that the fans are looking for, and join a legendary list of talented artists that have hosted the ACM Awards over the years.”

Keith Urban is nominated for two awards this year in the Music Event of the Year category. He’s up for the award for his collaboration with P!nk on “One Too Many” and for his collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin on “Be A Light.”

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards will adhere to all Covid-19 pandemic safety protocols, according to dick clark productions and the Academy of Country Music.







