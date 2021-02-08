‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 7 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

NBC’s This Is Us finally returns from a lengthy break with season five episode seven, “There.” Episode six revealed details about Randall’s birth mother and allowed him to feel a connection he never thought was possible. Episode seven pivots to focus on Kevin’s relationship with his dad as he was growing up.

Episode seven, which just released a batch of photos, will air on February 9, 2021.

Season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth and Chris Sullivan stars as Toby.

“There” Plot: Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.







