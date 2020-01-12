NBC’s so pleased with their popular medical drama New Amsterdam that they’ve given the show an extended renewal order. The network just announced New Amsterdam was renewed for three more seasons, ensuring fans will be able to watch the hit primetime drama through the 2022-2023 season.

According to the network, New Amsterdam is currently averaging 9.8 million viewers through season two episode nine.

The season two cast includes Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome.

The medical drama is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, and Mount Moriah. David Schulner, Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, and David Foster serve as executive producers.

Freema Agyeman took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the fans for tuning in. “NOT 1 MORE, NOT 2 MORE, BUT 3 MORE SEASONS????!!!!???!! BLIMEY!!! CONGRATS @nbcnewamsterdam TEAM!!! So proud & pleased! Incredible news! Thank you @NBC!!! And THANK YOU to all who are watching and keeping us in employment!! Big love!!”







The Series Plot:

“Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before.

Not taking ‘no’ for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.”







