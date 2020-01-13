Trending
By on Breaking News, Movie News, TV News
Critics' Choice Awards Winner Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt stars in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures)

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards mudded the Oscar picture a bit. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took home the Best Picture and Original Screenplay awards, while Sam Mendes and Bong Joon Ho tied for Best Director for 1917 and Parasite, respectively.

Overall, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned four awards, 1917 picked up three, and Joker, Dolemite is My Name, Avengers: Endgame, and Parasite each won two.

On the television side, Succession and Fleabag scored top honors as Best Drama and Best Comedy of 2019.

Hosted by Taye Diggs and voted on by the Critics Choice Association (of which I’m a member), the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards were held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 and aired live on the East Coast on The CW Network (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS NOMINEES AND WINNERS – FILM

    BEST PICTURE
    1917
    Ford v Ferrari
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    WINNER: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Parasite
    Uncut Gems

    BEST ACTOR
    Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
    Robert De Niro – The Irishman
    Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Adam Driver – Marriage Story
    Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
    WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
    Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

    BEST ACTRESS
    Awkwafina – The Farewell
    Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
    Lupita Nyong’o – Us
    Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
    Charlize Theron – Bombshell
    WINNER: Renée Zellweger – Judy

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
    Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
    Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
    Al Pacino – The Irishman
    Joe Pesci – The Irishman
    WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
    Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
    Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
    Florence Pugh – Little Women
    Margot Robbie – Bombshell
    Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

    BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
    Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    WINNER: Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
    Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
    Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
    Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
    Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

    BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
    Bombshell
    WINNER: The Irishman
    Knives Out
    Little Women
    Marriage Story
    Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Parasite

    BEST DIRECTOR
    Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
    Greta Gerwig – Little Women
    TIE – WINNER: Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
    TIE – WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
    Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
    Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
    Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
    Rian Johnson – Knives Out
    Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
    WINNER: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Lulu Wang – The Farewell

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    WINNER: Greta Gerwig – Little Women
    Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
    Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
    Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
    Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
    Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
    WINNER: Roger Deakins – 1917
    Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
    Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
    Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Lawrence Sher – Joker

    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
    Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
    Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
    Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
    Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
    WINNER: Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
    Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

    BEST EDITING
    Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
    Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
    Yang Jinmo – Parasite
    Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
    WINNER: Lee Smith – 1917

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN
    WINNER: Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
    Julian Day – Rocketman
    Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
    Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
    Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

    BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
    WINNER: Bombshell
    Dolemite Is My Name
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Judy
    Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
    Rocketman

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
    1917
    Ad Astra
    The Aeronauts
    WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
    Ford v Ferrari
    The Irishman
    The Lion King

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
    Abominable
    Frozen II
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    I Lost My Body
    Missing Link
    WINNER: Toy Story 4

    BEST ACTION MOVIE
    1917
    WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
    Ford v Ferrari
    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
    Spider-Man: Far From Home

    BEST COMEDY
    Booksmart
    WINNER: Dolemite Is My Name
    The Farewell
    Jojo Rabbit
    Knives Out

    BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
    Ad Astra
    Avengers: Endgame
    Midsommar
    WINNER: Us

    BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
    Atlantics
    Les Misérables
    Pain and Glory
    WINNER: Parasite
    Portrait of a Lady on Fire

    BEST SONG
    TIE – WINNER: Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
    TIE – WINNER: (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
    I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
    Into the Unknown – Frozen II
    Speechless – Aladdin
    Spirit – The Lion King
    Stand Up – Harriet

    BEST SCORE
    Michael Abels – Us
    Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
    WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
    Randy Newman – Marriage Story
    Thomas Newman – 1917
    Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS NOMINEES & WINNERS – TELEVISION

    BEST DRAMA SERIES
    The Crown (Netflix)
    David Makes Man (OWN)
    Game of Thrones (HBO)
    The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Pose (FX)
    WINNER: Succession (HBO)
    This Is Us (NBC)
    Watchmen (HBO)

    BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
    Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
    Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
    Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
    Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)
    Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
    Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
    Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
    WINNER: Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

    BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
    Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
    Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
    WINNER: Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
    Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
    Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
    Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
    Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
    WINNER: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
    Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
    Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
    Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
    Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
    Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
    Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
    Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
    Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
    WINNER: Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
    Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
    Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

    BEST COMEDY SERIES
    Barry (HBO)
    WINNER: Fleabag (Amazon)
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    Mom (CBS)
    One Day at a Time (Netflix)
    PEN15 (Hulu)
    Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

    BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
    Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
    Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
    WINNER: Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
    Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
    Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
    Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
    Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

    BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
    Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
    Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
    Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
    Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
    WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
    Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
    Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
    William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
    Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
    Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
    WINNER: Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
    Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
    WINNER: Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
    D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
    Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
    Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
    Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
    Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
    Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

    BEST LIMITED SERIES
    Catch-22 (Hulu)
    Chernobyl (HBO)
    Fosse/Verdon (FX)
    The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
    Unbelievable (Netflix)
    WINNER: When They See Us (Netflix)
    Years and Years (HBO)

    BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    Brexit (HBO)
    Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
    WINNER: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
    Guava Island (Amazon)
    Native Son (HBO)
    Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

    BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
    Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
    Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
    Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
    WINNER: Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
    Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
    Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

    BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
    Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
    Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
    Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
    Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
    WINNER: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
    George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
    John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
    Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
    Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
    WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
    Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
    Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
    WINNER: Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
    Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
    Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
    Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
    Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

    BEST ANIMATED SERIES
    Big Mouth (Netflix)
    WINNER: BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
    The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
    She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
    The Simpsons (Fox)
    Undone (Amazon)

    BEST TALK SHOW
    Desus & Mero (Showtime)
    Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
    The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
    TIE – WINNER: The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
    TIE – WINNER: Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

    BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
    Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
    Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
    WINNER: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
    Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
    Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
    Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
    Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)




