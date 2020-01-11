Legacies Season 2 Episode 9 Photos: Preview of “I Couldn’t Have Done This Without You”

The CW’s Legacies returns from its winter break with season two episode nine, “I Couldn’t Have Done This Without You.” Directed by Carl Seaton from a script by Thomas Brandon and Hannah Rosner, episode nine airs January 16, 2020.

Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, and Quincy Fouse as MG. Aria Shahghasemi is Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael Waithe, and Matt Davis is Alaric Saltzman.

The “I Couldn’t Have Done This Without You” Plot – THE RETURN OF THE NECROMANCER — Back and ready to wreak havoc, The Necromancer (guest star Ben Geurens) sets his plan for revenge in motion. To mend fences with Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) offers to help her learn more about the mora miserium. Elsewhere, Alaric (Davis) enlists Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) help to find out if Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) is a threat to the school.







The Season 2 Plot:

Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for The Vampire Diaries / The Originals universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with Legacies. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, Legacies told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman.

The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate.

Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.