‘Search Party’ Season 3 Debuts Official Trailer and Poster

HBO Max just released the full official trailer for season three of Search Party starring Alia Shawkat (Transparent, Arrested Development). The network also unveiled the third season’s poster in support of its upcoming June 25, 2020 premiere.

In addition to Alia Shawkat, the cast includes John Reynolds (Four Weddings and a Funeral), John Early (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later), and Meredith Hagner (Younger). Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter created the series and executive produce. Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez also serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Search Party is a comedy thriller about a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return. Season three finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Shawkat) and Drew (Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator.

As Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory’s sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time.