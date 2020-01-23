The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain just announced the performers set to take the stage during the 92nd Oscars. All five Original Song nominees will be performed during this year’s Academy Awards, with the Academy confirming Oscar winner Elton John, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, and Oscar winner Randy Newman will sing the five nominated songs.

The Academy did not confirm John Travolta will return to mangle Idina Menzel’s name prior to her performance.

“We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars,” said Howell Taylor and Allain.

The performers and their Oscar nominated songs are:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” – Performed by Randy Newman

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" – Performed by Elton John

Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin "I'm Standing With You" from "Breakthrough" – Performed by Chrissy Metz

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren "Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II" – Performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez "Stand Up" from "Harriet" – Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

This year’s Oscars will mark the first time a woman, Eímear Noone, will conduct the orchestra during a segment of the awards show. The broadcast will also feature a special appearance by Questlove.

Winners will be announced during the 2020 Oscars to be held on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Once again the Oscar producers have opted to go host-less. ABC will televise the ceremony beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT.







