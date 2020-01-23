S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 13: Photos and Preview of “Ekitai Rashku”

CBS’s S.W.A.T. traveled to Tokyo to film on location for portions of season three episode 13. Directed by Billy Gierhart from a script by Craig Gore, “Ekitai Rashku” will air on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 13 features recurring cast members Laura James as Molly Hicks and Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle. Additional guest stars include Sonny Saito, Yoshiro Kono, David Sakurai, Toshiji Takeshima, Terry Maratos, Emi Hatanaka, Hitoshi Masaki, Sachiyo K., and Chandler Dean. Marilyn Tokuda, Zoey Miyoshi, Mikhal Vega, Ryan Hurst, Reyn Doi, Johnny Fujikawa, and Kenny Pollone also guest star in “Ekitai Rashku.”

The cast of season three features Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay. Lina Esco stars as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson is Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Amy Farrington is Lieutenant Piper Lynch, and Patrick St. Esprit plays Commander Robert Hicks. Louis Ferreira plays Buck and Cory Hardrict is Nate.

“Ekitai Rashku” Plot – Hondo, Deacon, Tan and Commander Hicks engage in a manhunt across Tokyo when they escort an extradited fugitive to Japan, where he escapes local custody. Back in Los Angeles, the rest of SWAT search for any contacts the criminal cultivated while hiding out in Los Angeles, and Street isolates himself from the team as he deals with family issues.







S.W.A.T. Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel ”Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

Hondo’s elite unit includes David “Deacon” Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Christina “Chris” Alonso, a skilled officer and the team’s canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team’s cocky newest member who is re-instated to S.W.A.T. after being fired for compromising the unit.

Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Overseeing Hondo’s team is Hicks’ direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro weighing an offer to leave S.W.A.T and work for the FBI. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.