Legacies Season 2 Episode 10 Photos: Preview of “This is Why We Don’t Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies”

The CW’s Legacies season two episode nine provided a hilarious peek at an ice cream-scooping Necromancer going by the name of Ted and also introduced us to his sidekick/flunkie, Chad. In addition, episode nine found Landon evaluating whether or not Sebastian was a threat to Salvatore High School’s students. Landon decided he wasn’t, but Alaric’s spidey sense was still tingling. He followed Sebastian off-campus and caught him taking a sip from an innocent young woman. The last we saw of the two, Alaric had shot Sebastian with an arrow.

Up next, season two episode 10 directed by America Young from a script by Adam Higgs and Josh Eiserike. Episode 10 will air on January 23, 2020.

Legacies stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, and Quincy Fouse as MG. Aria Shahghasemi is Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael Waithe, and Matt Davis is Alaric Saltzman.

“This Is Why We Don’t Entrust Plans to Muppet Babies” Plot – HAPPY COVEN DAY — As the witches of the Salvatore School come together to celebrate Coven Day, the latest monster to infiltrate the school targets Alyssa Chang (guest star Olivia Liang) and the other students by spreading discord and creating chaos among the covens. Elsewhere, Alaric (Davis), Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie (Bryant) search for a solution that keeps Josie protected from the dark magic brewing inside the mora miserium. Fed up with feeling powerless alongside Hope, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) asks her to give him self-defense training.

The Season 2 Plot:

Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for The Vampire Diaries / The Originals universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with Legacies. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, Legacies told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman.

The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school’s newest student, Landon Kirby (Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Russell), the school’s shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school — and in the world — to protect Landon from a terrible fate.

Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.