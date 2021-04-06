Paris Jackson Joins the Cast of Hulu’s ‘Sex Appeal’ Teen Comedy

The cast of Hulu’s teen comedy Sex Appeal has just expanded to include Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris. Margaret Cho (30 Rock, Law & Order SVU), Fortune Feimster (Yes Day, The Netflix Afterparty), Skai Jackson (Jessie), and Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll) have also come on board the film which is shooting in Syracuse, New York.

The new Sex Appeal cast members join Mika Abdalla (Project Mc2) and Jake Short (All Night) who were previously announced to star.

Tate Hanyok (Transparent, Superstore) wrote the screenplay and Talia Osteen (The Shabbos Goy) is directing. Osteen executive produces and Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett produce for American High. Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar are involved as producers for Nickel City, and Kendrick Tan serves as a producer for Lit Entertainment.

According to Hulu, Sex Appeal marks the streaming service’s fifth production with American High after collaborating on Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, and this summer’s Plan B.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

“Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference (“nerd prom”), she sets out to master her sexuality.

In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery begins to study the mechanics of love and realizes that relationships require less science and more heart.”