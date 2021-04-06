‘Bull’ Season 5 Episode 11 Photos: “Truth and Reconciliation” Preview

When CBS’s Bull returns from a month-long break it will be with an episode that explores more of Bull’s backstory. Season five episode 11, “Truth and Reconciliation,” was directed by Deborah Reinisch from a script by Gia Gordon and will air on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season five cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull. Freddy Rodriguez plays Benny Colón, Yara Martinez stars as Isabella “Izzy” Colón, Geneva Carr is Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner is Danny James, Christopher Jackson plays Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan stars as Taylor Rentzel.

Episode 11 guest stars include Cyrus Farmer, Adams Desir, Ellen Adair, Donnie Keshawarz, and Jana Joldzic. Elena Ouspenskaia, Christine Toy Johnson, Joris Stuyck, Linus Ignatius, Stanley McClellan, Caitlin O’Connell, Mike C. Waldron, Chance Smith, and Marjorie Johnson also guest star.

“Truth and Reconciliation” Plot: The origin story of TAC is revealed through flashbacks when Bull tries to get a new trial for the wrongly convicted prisoner who inspired him to work in trial science 12 years earlier.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. This season, Bull finds it harder than ever to navigate his personal life, as he balances fatherhood and his renewed relationship with Isabella “Izzy” Colón, his ex-wife. Izzy’s brother is Benny Colón, Bull’s trusted associate, a quick-witted lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company’s mock trials.

Bull’s enviable group of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation shape successful narratives down to the last detail. In addition to Benny, his team includes Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert at coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-lawyer, who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.