‘Profile’ Trailer Lays Out an Intense Game of Cat and Mouse

Focus Features just debuted the official trailer for the thriller Profile based on an incredible true story. The nearly three-minute trailer introduces us to a journalist who plays with fire when she masquerades as a potential militant extremist.

The thriller stars Valene Kane (The Other Guy) as the journalist and Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) as a terrorist recruiter.

Timur Bekmambetov, Britt Poulton, and Olga Kharina adapted Anna Érelle’s bestseller for the screen. Bekmambetov (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) also served as director as well as producing along with Olga Kharina.

Focus Features has set a May 14, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Focus Features:

“Profile follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself.

The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format, pioneered by Bekmambetov.”







