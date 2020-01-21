JJ Watt and RuPaul to Make Their SNL Hosting Debuts in February

Adam Driver is returning to host Saturday Night Live for his third time on January 25, 2020. Driver’s been busy over the awards season with Marriage Story, collecting his second Oscar nomination for the heavy drama. Driver was previously nominated for his supporting role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

Driver will be joined by Halsey who will be making her third appearance as musical guest. Halsey’s latest album, Manic, dropped on January 17th.

Houston Texans’ JJ Watt is going to handle the SNL hosting gig for his first time on February 1st. Luke Combs will also be making his SNL debut alongside the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year. Combs’ latest album, What You See is What You Get, debuted in the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in November.

Another SNL virgin, RuPaul, is set to handle the February 8th hosting duties. The RuPaul’s Drag Race host can currently be seen in Netflix’s AJ and the Queen which premiered on January 10th.

RuPaul’s episode’s musical guest is Justin Bieber. Bieber will be making his third appearance on Saturday Night Live.