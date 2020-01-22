Stumptown Season 1 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Dirty Dexy Money”

Photos just arrived from ABC’s Stumptown season one episode 12. Directed by Marc Buckland from a script by Ariel Hall and Woody Strassner, “Dirty Dexy Money” airs on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Cobie Smulders leads the cast as Dex Parios. Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim plays Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy is Detective Miles Hoffman.

“Dirty Dexy Money” Plot – Dex becomes fast friends with a new client, the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money, but Dex soon learns not everything is as it seems. Elsewhere, Grey continues to help Hoffman and his new partner on the car-jacking case while going deeper undercover.

The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.