‘Soul’ is the Latest Film to Move to a Streaming Release

Soul is the latest feature film to forego its planned theatrical release and instead be made available on a streaming platform. Walt Disney Company confirmed the new Pixar film will not arrive in domestic theaters in late November as had been scheduled and instead will stream on Disney+ beginning December 25, 2020.

Unlike Mulan, Soul will be available to subscribers at no additional charge.

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney+ in December,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

Oscar winner Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up) co-directed with writer Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami). Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett, and Daveed Diggs lend their voices to the animated feature.

“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” said Docter, director and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios. “Soul investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

The Plot:

“What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul introduces Joe Gardner (Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth.

Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”







