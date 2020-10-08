‘Utopia’ Releases a Lengthy Season 1 Deleted Scene

Amazon Prime’s Utopia panel dring the first day of the virtual New York Comic Con included the release of a six minute deleted season one scene. The new video includes a two-minute car chase and its immediate aftermath, and was meant to be included in the penultimate episode.

Executive producer and showrunner Gillian Flynn participated in the show’s NYCC panel and admitted it killed her to cut this particular scene from the episode.

The cast includes Ashleigh LaThrop as Becky, Dan Byrd as Ian, Jessica Rothe as Samantha, and Desmin Borges as Wilson Wilson. Javon Walton plays Grant, Sasha Lane is Jessica Hyde, John Cusack is Dr. Kevin Christie, and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns.

Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith also star in the sci-fi action drama. Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly served as executive producers.

Utopia debuted on Amazon Prime on September 25, 2020 and all eight episodes are now available for binge-watching.

The Plot:

Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, Becky, Ian, Samantha, Wilson Wilson, and Grant unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world.

The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde, who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own.







