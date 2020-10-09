BTS “Map of the Soul ON:E” Virtual Concert Details

K-pop superstars BTS’ virtual concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” is arriving this weekend. The show will be live-streamed across two days, beginning at 6am ET on October 10th and 3am ET on October 11th. All ticket holders will also have access to the replay of the live events (in the form of “delayed single-view streaming”) at 10pm ET on October 10 and 11.

“Map of the Soul ON:E” marks the band’s first concert in four months. Their most recent concert was “Bang Bang Con: The Live” in June which was viewed by 756,600 fans across 107 regions and set a new Guinness World Record for ‘most viewers for a music concert live stream.’

“Map of the Soul ON:E” will feature BTS performing on four massive stages, making it appear as if they are in four different venues. The concert will also incorporate technological features such as AR, XR, and 4K/HD to bring viewers a more vivid and theatrical concert experience. In addition, it will provide “multi-view live streaming” that displays six multi-view screens that will allow fans to select their favorite view.

After a year of preparation, “Map of the Soul ON:E” will include spectacular stages and feature never-before-seen performances as well as altered setlists for each day.

BTS was slated to kick off their “Map of the Soul Tour” back in April of this year but that was canceled due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. The exciting news of the virtual concert arrives on the heels of BTS’ announcement of their new album BE (Deluxe Edition) slated for release on November 20th.

The group just wrapped up a week-long residency on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where they performed all five nights and even participated in games with Fallon throughout the week. The special week-long series generated the number 1 “most social week” in late-night television in history, according to The Tonight Show in a statement to Billboard. The Tonight Show picked up more than 900,000 new YouTube subscribers during the BTS residency by posting the group’s performances each night.