‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 8 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Lesley Ann Warren guest stars as a Hollywood star on CBS’s All Rise season two episode eight. “Bette Davis Eyes” was directed by Cheryl Dunye from a script by Felicia Hilario and will air on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Recurring guest stars include Paul McCrane, Samantha Marie Ware, L. Scott Caldwell, Tony Denison, Jere Burns, Rebecca Field, Shalim Ortiz, and Patricia Rae.

“Bette Davis Eyes” Plot: Mark is forced to prosecute his childhood icon, Samara Strong (Warren), an ‘80s Hollywood star accused of murdering her husband 30 years ago. It’s a showdown between him and celebrity lawyer Adam Pryce (Burns), who makes a mockery of the courthouse. To make matters worse, Judge Laski (McCrane) is presiding over cases in 802 while Lola is on maternity leave.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.