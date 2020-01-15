Emergence Season 1 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Killshot Pt. 1”

ABC’s Emergence kicks off a two-parter with season one episode 12. Directed by Craig Zisk from a script by Joey Siara, “Killshot Pt. 1” will air on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Episode 12 guest stars include Maria Dizzia as Emily, Currie Graham as Michael Denman, Manu Narayan as Justin, Rowena King as Helen, and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.

Season one stars Allison Tolman, best known for her starring role in Fargo, as Jo Evans. Alexa Swinton (Billions) plays Piper, Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist) is Benny Gallagher, and Ashley Aufderheide (The Slap) is Mia Evans. Robert Bailey Jr. (The Night Shift) is Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara (New Amsterdam) is Abby Frasier, Donald Faison (Ray Donovan) is Alex Evans, and Clancy Brown (Billions) plays Ed Sawyer in season one.

“Killshot Pt. 1” Plot – Jo makes a high-stakes deal to take down Helen and keep Piper safe. Meanwhile, Helen attempts to replicate Piper’s powers for herself, and Benny struggles to earn back Jo’s trust before it’s too late.

The Season 1 Plot:

“Beyond explanation … beyond understanding … lies the truth. This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.”





