Networks have had to shuffle their schedules after shows in production were forced to close down due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many series will be at least temporarily ending without their official season finale episodes and instead will exit early after casts and crews were sent home to stop the spread of the virus.

The CW’s adjusted their primetime schedule to reflect this new reality. Supernatural‘s 15th – and final season – has come to a halt, with the March 23rd episode (“Destiny’s Child”) being the last new episode we’ll see until production’s able to start up again. Legacies is also on hold and aired its final completed episode of season two on March 26th.

Riverdale stopped its season a few weeks ago after someone from the production came into contact with a person infected with the virus. Its final completed new episode – season 4 episode 16 – aired on March 11, 2020.

Without new episodes to fill its primetime lineup, The CW announced the following changes:

With an earlier premiere date, the second season of In the Dark will now launch on Thursday, April 16 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an original episode of Katy Keene (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

New series DC’S Stargirl, starring Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson and Amy Smart, will shift one week, making its CW debut on Tuesday, May 19 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), leading into the on-going adventures of DC’S Legends of Tomorrow (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

8:00-9:00pm KATY KEENE (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00pm DC’S STARGIRL (The CW Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Original Episode)







Details on DC’s Stargirl:

The new DC Universe drama series DC’S Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock, The Goldbergs) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone also star.

In the Dark Season 2 Details:

In season two of In the Dark, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix (Morgan Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago’s underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux).

In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia’s grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.







