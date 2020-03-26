Chicago P.D.‘s Tracy Spiridakos guest stars as Detective Hailey Upton on CBS’s FBI season two episode 19, the season finale. Directed by Monica Raymund from a script by Rick Eid and Joe Halpin, episode 19 will air on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Episode 19 wasn’t meant to be the second season finale. Like most scripted series, FBI shut down production early due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The season two cast of FBI includes Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

Episode 19’s guest stars Carolyn Braver, Jon McCormick, Joseph Raymond Lucero, Mark Rowe, Dhanish Karthik, and Nathaniel De La Rosa. Guy Wellman, Damian Buzzerio, Sarah Dacey-Charles, Kenneth Lee, Jason Cottle, Coledyn Garrow, and Rick Faugno also guest star.

“Emotional Rescue” Plot – The FBI team investigates a drug deal gone bad after the body of a college student is found. Also, Detective Hailey Upton (Spiridakos) temporarily joins the team and finds her usual investigative methods clash with the Bureau’s more buttoned-up environment.







The FBI Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.”







