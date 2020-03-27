Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Trailer Starring Amanda Peet

Amanda Peet channels convicted murderer and former La Jolla socialite Betty Broderick in the first trailer for Dirty John: The Better Broderick Story. Season one of Dirty John focused on John Meehan (played by Eric Bana) and his manipulation of a single mother (Connie Britton) and her two daughters (Juno Temple and Julia Garner). Season two tells the story of a woman who seeks revenge on her husband after he divorces her for a younger woman.

In addition to Amanda Peet, the cast of season two stars Christian Slater as Dan Broderick. Alexandra Cunningham is the season two showrunner and an executive producer. Jessica Rhoades (The Affair, Sharp Objects) and season one’s Connie Britton also serve as executive producers.

Season two of the USA Network anthology series will premiere later this year.

USA Network released the following description of the upcoming second season:

“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, the second installment of the Dirty John anthology series, is based on another epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through the breakdown of a marriage that Oprah deemed one of ‘America’s messiest divorces’ even before it ended in double homicide.

Betty Broderick, played by Amanda Peet, was the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan, played by Christian Slater, Betty charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is, until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past.

Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won’t stop poking … until it’s too late.”







