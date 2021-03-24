‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’ Adds John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The voice cast for Netflix’s The Mitchells Vs. The Machines has expanded to include EGOT winner John Legend and Twitter Queen Chrissy Teigen. Also set to take on characters in the animated comedy are Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Charlyne Yi, Conan O’Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Alex Hirsch, and Jay Pharoah.

The just-announced celebs will be joining previously announced cast members Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin, and Doug The Pug.

The new cast members were announced along with a short video confirming the April 30, 2021 premiere date and the release of three new photos.

Mike Rianda directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Jeff Rowe. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie‘s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produced along with Kurt Albrecht.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse. No big deal, right?

It all starts when creative outsider Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home and find “her people,” when her nature-loving dad insists on having the whole family drive her to school and bond during one last totally-not-awkward-or-forced road trip. But just when the trip can’t get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising! Everything from smart phones, to roombas, to evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. Now it’s up to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots to save humanity.