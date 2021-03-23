‘Manifest’ Season 3 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

NBC’s Manifest returns to the network’s primetime lineup on April 1, 2021 with an episode that catches up with the Stone family three months after the events that took place at the end of season two. (Hopefully we’ll quickly learn more about how Zeke was able to survive his death date.) The one-minute trailer for season three teases Ben will be in close contact with Flight 828’s tailfin, and we’ll be introduced to a new key character played by The Americans‘ Holly Taylor who joins the cast as a series regular.

Season three episode one, “Tailfin,” will air on April 1st at 8pm ET/PT.

Returning cast members include Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, and Jack Messina as Cal Stone. Parveen Kaur returns as Saanvi Bahl, Matt Long is back as Zeke Landon, and J.R. Ramirez reprises his role as Jared Vasquez.

NBC released the following description of Manifest season 3:

“Manifest returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828?

Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.”