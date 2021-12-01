Emmy Award-winner Trevor Noah is either a glutton for punishment or actually enjoyed his 2021 Grammy Awards hosting gig. Either way, Noah’s agreed to return to host The 64th Annual Grammy Awards scheduled for Monday, January 31, 2022.

The 2022 Grammys will take place at the Staples Center (soon to be renamed Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” stated George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

Jon Batiste tops the list of nominees with 11 followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. with eight. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo picked up seven nominations each. The 2022 Grammys marks the first year there are 10 nominees rather than eight in the Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist categories.

Hamish Hamilton will return to direct the 2022 Grammys and executive producer Raj Kapoor will handle showrunning duties.







