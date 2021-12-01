‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Video, Cast and Plot Details

CBS’s FBI returns after a lengthy break with season four episode eight, an episode that finds the team hunting down the leader of a terrorist group. Directed by Sharat Raju from a script by Rick Eid, episode eight will air on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

“Fire and Rain” Plot: The team attempts to extract key information from a vulnerable 9/11 widow, Hannah Thompson (Janel Moloney), who is shocked that her new “boyfriend” is the manipulative leader of a terrorist group planning an attack. Also, Scola is reminded of his brother’s death on 9/11, and Tiffany worries about his emotional choices during the investigation.