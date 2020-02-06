Stumptown Season 1 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “‘Til Dex Do Us Part”

Executive producer Ruben Fleischer, director of Venom and Zombieland 1 & 2, takes the director’s chair for ABC’s Stumptown season one episode 14. Written by William Jehu Garroutte and Heidi Cole McAdams, “’Til Dex Do Us Part” will air on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Cobie Smulders leads the cast as Dex Parios. Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim plays Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy is Detective Miles Hoffman.

“’Til Dex Do Us Part” Plot – Dex is hired to investigate a bride’s fiancé after suspicions arise regarding the motives behind the hurried nuptials. Dex asks Hoffman for help with the case and discovers there’s more to this couple than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Hoffman goes head-to-head with his father when he learns that he will be representing a suspect in Hoffman’s case. Back at The Bad Alibi, Tookie and Ansel propose a new business idea to a reluctant Grey.

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.