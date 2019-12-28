Outlander and Smallville Stars Confirmed for Wizard World New Orleans

The 10th Annual Wizard World New Orleans will play host to Smallville cast members Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, John Glover, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, and Laura Vandervoort. The 2020 Wizard World New Orleans is also set to feature a special panel with Outlander star Sam Heughan in support of the Starz series’ upcoming fifth season premiering on February 16, 2020.

Per Wizard World, Sam Heughan will participate in a 90-minute panel that will include a Q&A with the audience and special appearances by his fellow Outlander stars. The panel will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am. (The Q&A requires a special ticket in addition to the admission fee for Wizard World.)

The 10th Annual Wizard World New Orleans will run January 3rd through 5th at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Center.

Among the additional celebrity guests scheduled to attend are The Princess Bride‘s Cary Elwes; Outlanders‘ Ed Speleers, John Bell, and Maria Doyle Kennedy; Firefly stars Jewel Staite and Sean Maher; and X-Men: The Animated Series voice actors Chris Potter, Larry Houston, Cal Dodd, George Buza, Lenore Zann, and Chris Britton. Matt Ryan from Constantine and Charmed‘s Holly Marie Combs will also appear at the pop culture convention.

“Artist Alley” in New Orleans participants include Jim Steranko (“Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Captain America”), Michael Golden (“X-men,” “Micronauts”), Dr. Travis Langley (Batman and Psychology: A Dark and Stormy Knight), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons,” “An Animation Celebration: The Top 100 Animated TV Characters”), Tyler Kirkham (“Justice League,” “Green Lantern”), Jeremy Clark (“Grimm’s Fairy Tales,” “Prodigy”), Janina Scarlet (Superhero Therapy), and Jim Mehsling (“Star Wars” sketch cards, fan films).







2020 Wizard World New Orleans programming highlights include:

Group panels with Smallville (Welling, Rosenbaum, Glover, Saturday, 2 p.m.; Kreuk, Vandervoort, Durance, Saturday, 3 p.m.); Outlander (Heughan, Speelers, Bell, Doyle Kennedy; Saturday, 11 a.m., Extra Ticket Required), Firefly (Staite, Mayer; Saturday, 4 p.m.); X-Men (Sunday, noon); “Child Stars All Grown Up” (Thomas Ian Nicholas, Patrick Renna, Samm Levine; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.); and “Heroes of Sci-Fi & Fantasy” (Nick Stahl, Jake Stormoen; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.)

Solo Q&A sessions with Elwes (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Combs (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.); Ryan (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.); and Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead, Sunday, 12:30 p.m.)

Creator sessions with industry superstars Neal Adams, Joe Wos, Dr. Travis Langley, Jim Steranko, Jim Krueger, Well-Bee, Jeremy Clark, Tyler Kirkham, James Morris, Dr. Janina Scarlet, Terry Maggart, John Hallett and more.

“Smallville Nights,” an intimate evening with Welling and Rosenbaum (Friday, 7:15 p.m.; Extra Ticket Required)

“X-Men Masterclass” (Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Extra Ticket Required) and Meet and Greet (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Extra Ticket Required) with the seven X-Men the Animated Series cast members.

For ticketing details and the full program schedule, visit wizardworld.com.







