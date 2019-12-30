Emergence Season 1 Episode 10: Photos and Preview of “15 Years”

ABC’s Emergence returns from its winter break with season one episode 10, “15 Years.” Episode 10 was directed by Leslie Hope from a script by Brant Englestein and David H. Goodman and will air on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

“15 Years” guest stars include Lucas Van Engen as Charlie, Laith Nakil as Yousef, Rowena King as Helen, and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.

Season one stars Allison Tolman, best known for her starring role in Fargo, as Jo Evans. Alexa Swinton (Billions) plays Piper, Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist) is Benny Gallagher, and Ashley Aufderheide (The Slap) is Mia Evans. Robert Bailey Jr. (The Night Shift) is Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara (New Amsterdam) is Abby Frasier, Donald Faison (Ray Donovan) is Alex Evans, and Clancy Brown (Billions) plays Ed Sawyer in season one.

“15 Years” Plot – After months of dead ends, the Evans family receives information that could finally lead them to Piper. While Jo and Brooks follow this new lead, Ed helps Mia as she tries to send Piper a message. Meanwhile, Alex and Chris stumble upon a mysterious shipment in the harbor.

The Season 1 Plot:

“Beyond explanation … beyond understanding … lies the truth. This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.”





