Just days after Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters and HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures announced a third Wonder Woman film has been fast-tracked. Gal Gadot will reprise her starring role and Patty Jenkins will write the screenplay and is confirmed to return to direct.

The action drama has rung up $16.7 million at the domestic box off since its release on December 25, 2020, and it brought in $36 million globally over the Christmas weekend. Combined with the box office take from foreign markets that opened early, Wonder Woman 1984‘s total worldwide box office gross stands at $85 million.

The Warner Bros release holds the record for the biggest domestic opening since the Covid-19 pandemic struck and shuttered theaters. It’s currently playing in 2,100+ domestic theaters that are open with limited capacity due to Covid-19. In comparison, 2017’s Wonder Woman opened in 4,165 theaters.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” stated Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

In addition to Gal Gadot in the title role, the cast of the comic book-inspired action film includes Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The Plot:

Wonder Woman 1984 fast forwards to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big-screen adventure finds her riding lightning across the sky, donning wings of gold, and chasing a dream while in pursuit of two new formidable foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah.

In Wonder Woman 1984, the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s – an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.







