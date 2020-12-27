‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

It’s been a long wait but NBC’s This Is Us will finally return to primetime on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Episode five, “A Long Road Home,” will find Randall dealing with the aftermath from stripping during a live stream.

Season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth and Chris Sullivan stars as Toby.

“A Long Road Home” Plot: Randall’s brush with viral fame leads to a discovery.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.