‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

By
Rebecca Murray
-

It’s been a long wait but NBC’s This Is Us will finally return to primetime on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Episode five, “A Long Road Home,” will find Randall dealing with the aftermath from stripping during a live stream.

Season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth and Chris Sullivan stars as Toby.

“A Long Road Home” Plot: Randall’s brush with viral fame leads to a discovery.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth and Sterling K. Brown as Randall in ‘This Is Us’ season 5 episode 5 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Hannah Zeile as Kate in season 5 episode 5 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Sterling K. Brown as Randall and Ron Cephas Jones as William in season 5 episode 5 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Justin Hartley as Kevin and Caitlin Thompson as Madison in season 5 episode 5 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Amanda Leighton as Sophie, Logan Shroyer as Kevin, Rachel Hilson as Beth, and Niles Fitch as Randall in season 5 episode 5 (Photo by: NBC)
This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5
Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Amanda Leighton as Sophie, and Logan Shroyer as Kevin in season 5 episode 5 (Photo by: NBC)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR