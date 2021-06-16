Nominees Announced for the ‘2021 ESPYS’ Hosted by Anthony Mackie

Nominees for the 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One include Tom Brady, Simone Biles, Russell Westbrook, and Aaron Rodgers. The full list of nominees was just announced along with the news Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will handle hosting duties during the awards show.

“I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year,” said Mackie. “They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!”

“After a year of canceled competitions, empty stadium seats and athletic careers cut short or left to languish in limbo, we’re delighted that The ESPYS has the opportunity to celebrate the return of sports,” said Rob King, senior vice president and editor-at-large, ESPN Content. “Anthony will make a fantastic host because he is equal parts sports fan and entertainer. Plus, he knows a thing or two about heroic moments.”

This year’s ESPYS will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 10th at 8pm ET/PT (taped delayed on the West Coast) on ABC. Voting is now open via ESPYS.com and runs through Friday, July 9th at 8pm ET.

2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Nominees:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Lewis Hamilton, F1

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Amanda Nunes, UFC

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Chase Young, The Washington Football Team

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

BEST GAME

NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship – Stanford defeats Arizona 54-53

NFL Week 14: Baltimore Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42

NHL Playoffs Game 4: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football

Luka Garza, Iowa Basketball

Gloire Amanda, Oregon State Soccer

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Football

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball

Madison Lilley, Kentucky Volleyball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

Odicci Alexander, James Madison Softball

BEST TEAM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL

Stanford Cardinal, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Baylor Bears, NCAA Men’s Basketball

Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA Football

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Seattle Storm, WNBA

Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA Women’s basketball history (1,099)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football – set records for title game catches (12) and touchdown receptions (three), and also totaled 215 yards. Alabama won, 52–24, their sixth title in 12 years, while Smith was named Offensive MVP of the championship game

Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship – oldest winner of a major tournament with his victory, Mickelson surpassed the record previously held by Julius Boros, who won the PGA Championship in 1968 at age

Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old triple-double record with 182

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER

Kylian Mbappè, Paris Saint-Germain/French National Team

Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egypt National Team

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER

Sam Kerr, Chelsea/Australia National Team

Fran Kirby, Chelsea/English National Team

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal/Netherlands National Team

Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team

BEST PLAY (round 1 brackets)

Match 1

Kyler Murray Launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020)

Villanova QB with the TD pass of the year (4/17/21)

Match 2

Brooklyn Nets with the Play of the Year (5/16/21)

West Texas A&M hits buzzer-beater vs. Lincoln Memorial to advance to DII National Championship Game (3/26/21)

Match 3

Shey Peddy hits a buzzer-beater to eliminate the defending WNBA Champs (9/15/20)

Bear River Softball Player Makes an INCREDIBLE Catch (5/22/21)

Match 4

DK Metcalf chases down Budda Baker Week 7 vs. Cardinals (10/25/20)

Mookie Betts with the double play (06/11/21)

Match 5

Natalia Chavez hits half-court buzzer beater in OT for Volcano Vista’s 5A title win (5/10/21)

Luka Doncic hits game winner vs. Grizzlies (4/14/21)

Match 6

Unseeded Marshall Soccer scores with less than 3 minutes in OT to claim first National Title (5/17/21)

Erin Matson OT goal lifts UNC to third consecutive NCAA field hockey title (5/9/21)

Match 7

Daryl Watts nets the championship-winning goal in OT as Wisconsin Claims 2nd straight title (3/20/21)

Simone Biles became the first women in history to land a Yurchenko double pike on vault in competition. (5/22/21)

Match 8

Braves pitcher with a unique 1-6-3 play (5/9/21)

Andrew Booth with an unbelievable one-handed interception! (10/3/20)

BEST NFL PLAYER

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

BEST MLB PLAYER

Josè Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (2020), LA Dodgers (2021)

Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

BEST NHL PLAYER

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

BEST DRIVER

Scott Dixon, IndyCar

Lewis Hamilton, F1

Chase Elliott, NASCAR

Erica Enders, NHRA

BEST NBA PLAYER

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

BEST WNBA PLAYER

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks (2020) (Chicago Sky 2021)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

BEST BOXER

Canelo Álvarez

Teófimo López

Claressa Shields

Tyson Fury

BEST MMA FIGHTER

Amanda Nunes

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rose Namajunas

Francis Ngannou

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF

Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

Phil Mickelson

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF

Jin Young Ko

Inbee Park

Sei Young Kim

Nelly Korda

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS

Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS

Naomi Osaka

Ashleigh Barty

Sofia Kenin

Victoria Azarenka

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS

Marcus Kleveland, Snowboard (NOR)

Yūto Totsuka, Snowboard (JPN)

Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA)

Cooper Webb, Supercross (USA)

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS

Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA)

Eileen Gu, Skii (CHN)

Carissa Moore, Surf (USA)

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard (NZL)

BEST JOCKEY

Irad Ortiz

John Velazquez

Flavien Prat

Joel Rosario

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS

Evan Austin, Swim

Jesse Billauer, Surf

Keith Gabel, Snowboard

Chris Nikic, Triathlon

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Sam Bosco, Cycle

Oksana Masters, Nordic & Cycle

Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball

Leanne Smith, Swim

BEST BOWLER

Kyle Troup

François Lavoie

Tom Daugherty

Chris Via

BEST MLS PLAYER

Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC

Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC

Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union

Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew

BEST NWSL PLAYER

Rachel Daly, Houston Dash

Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Lynn Williams, North Carolina Courage

BEST WWE MOMENT (ROUND 1 BRACKETS)

Match 1

Dominik Mysterio makes in ring debut at SummerSlam, with dad Rey Mysterio in his corner

Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown and aligns with Paul Heyman (Smackdown 8/28/20)

Match 2

Pat McAfee confronts and punts Adam Cole (NXT 8/5/20)

Goldberg returns to challenge Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship (Royal Rumble)

Match 3

Keith Lee breaks Adam Cole’s record breaking 403-day reign as NXT Champion at The Great American Bash

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main event

Match 4

Edge wins the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble; becomes the 3rd person ever to win from the #1

Kevin Owens stuns Logan Paul at

Match 5

Sasha Banks wins the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Hell In A

Randy Orton sets The Fiend on fire at

Match 6

Undertaker celebrates his 30th Anniversary and gives his final farewell (Survivor Series)

Bobby Lashley wins WWE Championship for the first time (RAW 3/1/21)

Match 7

Bayley turns on Sasha Banks (Smackdown 9/4/20)

Bad Bunny teams with Damian Priest at WrestleMania and performs a “Bunny Destroyer” on John

Match 8

Bianca Belair wins the Women’s Royal Rumble and breaks the record for longest time spent in the

The Miz became the first 2-time Grand Slam Champion when he cashed in MITB at Elimination







