Nominees Announced for the ‘2021 ESPYS’ Hosted by Anthony Mackie

Nominees for the 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One include Tom Brady, Simone Biles, Russell Westbrook, and Aaron Rodgers. The full list of nominees was just announced along with the news Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will handle hosting duties during the awards show.
“I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ESPYS and to celebrate the gift that sports have been this past year,” said Mackie. “They have allowed us to cheer on our favorite teams and athletes together at a time when many felt so alone. As an avid sports fan myself, I can’t wait to meet some of my favorite athletes and celebrate their accomplishments!”
“After a year of canceled competitions, empty stadium seats and athletic careers cut short or left to languish in limbo, we’re delighted that The ESPYS has the opportunity to celebrate the return of sports,” said Rob King, senior vice president and editor-at-large, ESPN Content. “Anthony will make a fantastic host because he is equal parts sports fan and entertainer. Plus, he knows a thing or two about heroic moments.”
This year’s ESPYS will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 10th at 8pm ET/PT (taped delayed on the West Coast) on ABC. Voting is now open via ESPYS.com and runs through Friday, July 9th at 8pm ET.
2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One Nominees:
BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Lewis Hamilton, F1
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Naomi Osaka, Tennis
Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Amanda Nunes, UFC
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Chase Young, The Washington Football Team
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx
BEST GAME
NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)
NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship – Stanford defeats Arizona 54-53
NFL Week 14: Baltimore Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42
NHL Playoffs Game 4: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football
Luka Garza, Iowa Basketball
Gloire Amanda, Oregon State Soccer
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Football
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball
Madison Lilley, Kentucky Volleyball
Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
Odicci Alexander, James Madison Softball
BEST TEAM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL
Stanford Cardinal, NCAA Women’s Basketball
Baylor Bears, NCAA Men’s Basketball
Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA Football
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Seattle Storm, WNBA
Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA Women’s basketball history (1,099)
DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football – set records for title game catches (12) and touchdown receptions (three), and also totaled 215 yards. Alabama won, 52–24, their sixth title in 12 years, while Smith was named Offensive MVP of the championship game
Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship – oldest winner of a major tournament with his victory, Mickelson surpassed the record previously held by Julius Boros, who won the PGA Championship in 1968 at age
Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old triple-double record with 182
BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER
Kylian Mbappè, Paris Saint-Germain/French National Team
Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egypt National Team
BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sam Kerr, Chelsea/Australia National Team
Fran Kirby, Chelsea/English National Team
Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal/Netherlands National Team
Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team
BEST PLAY (round 1 brackets)
Match 1
Kyler Murray Launches Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins (11/15/2020)
Villanova QB with the TD pass of the year (4/17/21)
Match 2
Brooklyn Nets with the Play of the Year (5/16/21)
West Texas A&M hits buzzer-beater vs. Lincoln Memorial to advance to DII National Championship Game (3/26/21)
Match 3
Shey Peddy hits a buzzer-beater to eliminate the defending WNBA Champs (9/15/20)
Bear River Softball Player Makes an INCREDIBLE Catch (5/22/21)
Match 4
DK Metcalf chases down Budda Baker Week 7 vs. Cardinals (10/25/20)
Mookie Betts with the double play (06/11/21)
Match 5
Natalia Chavez hits half-court buzzer beater in OT for Volcano Vista’s 5A title win (5/10/21)
Luka Doncic hits game winner vs. Grizzlies (4/14/21)
Match 6
Unseeded Marshall Soccer scores with less than 3 minutes in OT to claim first National Title (5/17/21)
Erin Matson OT goal lifts UNC to third consecutive NCAA field hockey title (5/9/21)
Match 7
Daryl Watts nets the championship-winning goal in OT as Wisconsin Claims 2nd straight title (3/20/21)
Simone Biles became the first women in history to land a Yurchenko double pike on vault in competition. (5/22/21)
Match 8
Braves pitcher with a unique 1-6-3 play (5/9/21)
Andrew Booth with an unbelievable one-handed interception! (10/3/20)
BEST NFL PLAYER
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
BEST MLB PLAYER
Josè Abreu, Chicago White Sox
Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (2020), LA Dodgers (2021)
Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
BEST NHL PLAYER
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
BEST DRIVER
Scott Dixon, IndyCar
Lewis Hamilton, F1
Chase Elliott, NASCAR
Erica Enders, NHRA
BEST NBA PLAYER
Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
BEST WNBA PLAYER
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks (2020) (Chicago Sky 2021)
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
BEST BOXER
Canelo Álvarez
Teófimo López
Claressa Shields
Tyson Fury
BEST MMA FIGHTER
Amanda Nunes
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rose Namajunas
Francis Ngannou
BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF
Bryson DeChambeau
Dustin Johnson
Hideki Matsuyama
Phil Mickelson
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF
Jin Young Ko
Inbee Park
Sei Young Kim
Nelly Korda
BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS
Dominic Thiem
Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev
Rafael Nadal
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS
Naomi Osaka
Ashleigh Barty
Sofia Kenin
Victoria Azarenka
BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS
Marcus Kleveland, Snowboard (NOR)
Yūto Totsuka, Snowboard (JPN)
Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA)
Cooper Webb, Supercross (USA)
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS
Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA)
Eileen Gu, Skii (CHN)
Carissa Moore, Surf (USA)
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard (NZL)
BEST JOCKEY
Irad Ortiz
John Velazquez
Flavien Prat
Joel Rosario
BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS
Evan Austin, Swim
Jesse Billauer, Surf
Keith Gabel, Snowboard
Chris Nikic, Triathlon
BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Sam Bosco, Cycle
Oksana Masters, Nordic & Cycle
Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball
Leanne Smith, Swim
BEST BOWLER
Kyle Troup
François Lavoie
Tom Daugherty
Chris Via
BEST MLS PLAYER
Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC
Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC
Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union
Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew
BEST NWSL PLAYER
Rachel Daly, Houston Dash
Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Lynn Williams, North Carolina Courage
BEST WWE MOMENT (ROUND 1 BRACKETS)
Match 1
Dominik Mysterio makes in ring debut at SummerSlam, with dad Rey Mysterio in his corner
Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown and aligns with Paul Heyman (Smackdown 8/28/20)
Match 2
Pat McAfee confronts and punts Adam Cole (NXT 8/5/20)
Goldberg returns to challenge Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship (Royal Rumble)
Match 3
Keith Lee breaks Adam Cole’s record breaking 403-day reign as NXT Champion at The Great American Bash
Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main event
Match 4
Edge wins the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble; becomes the 3rd person ever to win from the #1
Kevin Owens stuns Logan Paul at
Match 5
Sasha Banks wins the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Hell In A
Randy Orton sets The Fiend on fire at
Match 6
Undertaker celebrates his 30th Anniversary and gives his final farewell (Survivor Series)
Bobby Lashley wins WWE Championship for the first time (RAW 3/1/21)
Match 7
Bayley turns on Sasha Banks (Smackdown 9/4/20)
Bad Bunny teams with Damian Priest at WrestleMania and performs a “Bunny Destroyer” on John
Match 8
Bianca Belair wins the Women’s Royal Rumble and breaks the record for longest time spent in the
The Miz became the first 2-time Grand Slam Champion when he cashed in MITB at Elimination