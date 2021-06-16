‘Star Trek: Picard’ Releases a New Season 2 Trailer on Captain Picard Day

Paramount+ is celebrating Captain Picard Day with the release of a new teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard. The season two teaser reveals Picard’s shocked to discover he’s face-to-face with Q (John de Lancie). In the one-minute clip, Q comments on Picard’s age and claims he’s missed him. “Welcome, my friend, to the very end of the road not taken,” says Q.

The teaser trailer was accompanied by a new poster for the upcoming second season. Unfortunately, the teaser didn’t include an actual targeted 2022 premiere date.

The cast is led by Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, and Brent Spiner also star.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin executive produce. Goldsman and Matalas are the season two co-showrunners. The series is a CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.