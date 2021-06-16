Motherland: Fort Salem returns to Freeform’s primetime schedule on June 22, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Season two episode one, “Of the Blood,” finds Raelle and Abigail exploring their new abilities.

The season two cast is led by Taylor Hickson as Raelle Collar, Jessica Sutton as Tally Craven, and Ashley Nicole Williams as Abigail Bellweather. Amalia Holm plays Scylla, Demetria McKinney is Anacostia Quartermain, and Lyne Renee is General Sarah Alder.

Eliot Laurence (Claws) created the series, writes, and executive produces. Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller also serve as executive producers.

“Of the Blood” Plot: Despite the threat of the Camarilla, the discovery of new witches gives Alder hope. Tally struggles with her role as a Biddy, and Raelle and Abigail return to Fort Salem with their mysterious new abilities.

The Plot, Courtesy of Freeform:

Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. Season one followed three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

In season two, Raelle, Tally, and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships, and beliefs will be pushed to the limits.

While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won’t stop until all witches are exterminated?