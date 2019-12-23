68 Whiskey Season 1 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “Buckley’s Goat”

Comedic drama 68 Whiskey joins Paramount Network’s primetime roster on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. The new series is based on Charlie Golf One, an Israeli TV show created by Zion Rubin. The American version comes from Emmy nominee Roberto Benabib (Weeds) who writes and serves as the first season’s showrunner.

Benabib and Rubin also executive produce with Oscar-winner Brian Grazer, Oscar-winner Ron Howard, Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey, Efrat Shmaya Dror, yes Studios’ Danna Stern, Francie Calfo, and Michael Lehmann.

“68 Whiskey delivers on Paramount Network’s mission to deliver TV as big as the movies,” explained Keith Cox, President, Development and Production, Paramount Network and TV Land. “It’s unlike anything else on television right now, truly exploring modern military life in a way we’ve never seen before. It’s a provocative look at the cultural and social tensions faced by the men and women serving their country.”

Season one stars Sam Keeley as Cooper Roback, Jeremy Tardy as Mekhi Davis, Gage Golightly as Grace Durkin, Cristina Rodlo as Rosa Alvarez, Beth Riesgraf as Major Sonia Holloway, Lamont Thompson as Col. Harlan Austin, Nicholas Coombe as Private Anthony Petrocelli, and Derek Theler as Sasquatch.

The Plot:

“68 Whiskey is a dark comedy following a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed ‘The Orphanage.’ Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose.”