Deputy Season 1 Episode 1 Preview: Photos from “Graduation Day”

Stephen Dorff (True Detective, Star) stars in Fox’s new police series, Deputy, created by Will Beall (Training Day, Castle). Fox has set a January 2, 2020 premiere date for the one-hour drama which has David Ayer (director of Bright, Suicide Squad, End of Watch) involved as director and executive producer.

In support of its upcoming premiere, Fox released the first batch of photos from the new series along with a plot description for episode one, “Graduation Day.”

Dorff (“Sheriff Bill Hollister”) leads a cast that includes Brian Van Holt as Cade Ward, Bex Taylor-Klaus as Brianna Bishop, and Shane Paul McGhie as Joseph Harris. Yara Martinez stars as Dr. Paula Reyes.

The “Graduation Day” Plot – When Los Angeles’ newly-elected Sheriff dies, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is suddenly propelled into the role leading one of the largest police forces in the world. Only interested in justice, Bill commands a county-wide crew of LA’s finest, including Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus) and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie).

The dangers of the job often lead to the LA County General Hospital, where Bill frequently has run-ins with Dr. Paula Reyes (Martinez) the hospital’s chief trauma surgeon and his wife.

The Deputy Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

“Deputy blends the spirit of a classic Western with a modern-day attitude and emotionally driven, visceral storytelling. Featuring an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served, DEPUTY brings a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected Sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter, forged back in the Wild West, suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. That man is Bill Hollister. A fifth-generation lawman, Bill is only interested in justice; his soul wears a white hat. The bad guys don’t stand a chance, but neither do the politicos in the Hall of Justice.

Under Bill’s command is a county-wide crew of LA’s finest, including Deputy Cade Ward, a former Marine stationed in Afghanistan, eight years sober and one of Bill’s few confidantes; Deputy Brianna Bishop, the whip-smart, sarcastic driver in charge of Bill’s security detail; and Deputy Joseph Harris, the son of Bill’s fallen partner.

The dangers associated with the job often lead the police to LA County General Hospital, where Bill buts heads with Dr. Paula Reyes, the hospital’s chief trauma surgeon – and his wife.

Given a job he never wanted, in an unfamiliar sea of politics, Bill quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things, and that his innate, dogged pursuit of justice is the only skill the job truly requires.”