9-1-1: Lone Star Series Preview – Photos, Plot, Premiere Date and Cast

Fox’s popular drama 9-1-1 has spawned a spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, set to premiere on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. In support of its upcoming first episode, Fox has released key details on the new series along with a batch of photos from episodes one and two.

The new series’ cast is led by Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler as Owen Strand and Michelle Blake. Ronen Rubenstein plays T.K., Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Natacha Karama is Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith plays Paul Strickland, and Julian Works is Mateo Chavez. Jim Parrack stars as Judd Ryder and Sierra McClain is Grace.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star Plot:

“Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubenstein), takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world – one that could very well end his life.

Once in Austin, Owen meets the brilliant and wry chief paramedic Michelle Blake (Tyler), as well as police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva). He then begins to assemble his new team of diverse and qualified candidates for Firehouse 126, including Marjan Marwani (Karam), an adrenalin junkie and badass firefighter who also is a devout Muslim; Paul Strickland (Smith), a transgender male firefighter, who bravely decided to transition on the job in Chicago and has a gift for observation worthy of Sherlock Holmes; and rookie firefighter Mateo Chavez (Works).

Owen’s toughest challenge may be Judd Ryder (Parrack), who, like Owen, was the sole survivor of the original 126 house after a rescue call ended in tragedy. A gruff cowboy to his core, Judd is married to Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator, and struggles with PTSD, unsure if he ever can be the firefighter he once was.”